Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Photo of the three wedding guests declared missing by their families in Imo state has been shared online.

The three young men identified as Alaefula Chimuru, Madu Promise, and Victor Chibuike, failed to return to their homes in Owerri after they left a wedding ceremony at Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, August 28.

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/9/photos-of-three-wedding-guests-declared-missing-in-imo.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related