Pictures Of Opi-Nsukka Dual Carriageway, Enugu State

Six years after its construction by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration in Enugu State, the 12km Opi-Nsukka dual carriageway laced with functional street and traffic lights (first time in the history of Nsukka), dazzles as one of the signature projects the governor will be remembered for after his tenure.

In spite of all the economic, security and public health challenges confronting the country since he assumed office, the superlatively delivered first Enugu State government’s flyover bridge at T-Junction, Nike Lake Road Enugu East Local Government Area; the 5,000-seat capacity Nsukka Township Stadium; the reconstructed and remodeled undulating 11km Miliken Hill-Ngwo-9th Mile Road, Enugu North LGA; the Enugu State Customary Court of Appeal Headquarters, Enugu and other unprecedented infrastructural interventions in the State Judiciary; the State Secretariat Annex, Ede-Oballa, Nsukka with a modern Conference Centre adjacent to it; the 31km Udenu Ring Road and numerous road projects in the rural areas of the state; the Ebonyi River Bridge, Ikem, Isi-Uzo LGA; the newly established Enugu State Infectious Disease Hospital, Enugu; the Type-3 Healthcare Centres and other health facilities across the state and most importantly, the ongoing massive developmental projects at the newly established State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, etc, are some of other milestone achievements of Gov. Ugwuanyi that will outlive his administration.

