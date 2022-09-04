Dubai, also spelled Dubayy, city and capital of the emirate of Dubai, one of the wealthiest of the seven emirates that constitute the federation of the United Arab Emirates, which was created in 1971 following independence from Great Britain.

Dubai is a city of skyscrapers, ports, and beaches, where big business takes place alongside sun-seeking tourism. Because of its large expatriate population, it feels like a Middle Eastern melting pot, and the atmosphere is generally tolerant.

Religious affiliations are not a prominent aspect of city life. Islam is the majority religion, but churches and Hindu temples coexist with Dubai’s mosques.

Dubai is a relatively crime-free place where administrative efficiency and openness to business have encouraged astounding growth.

Dubai’s population has grown steadily over the past two centuries, from just a few thousand local inhabitants to well over two million.

Most of the early population increases were due to merchants from neighbouring countries choosing to relocate to Dubai’s business-friendly environment.

Contrary to popular belief, Dubai does not have an oil-based economy. The little oil wealth it did enjoy between the 1960s and the 1990s was used to enhance other sectors of its economy by building physical infrastructure.

Trade remains at the core of Dubai’s economy, with the city operating two of the world’s largest ports and a busy international air cargo hub.

Below are the pictures of some beautiful places in Dubai, United Arab Emirates as sourced for by Mr. Odewale Adesoye (A. K. A. Green Man.)

The first set of pictures is tagged:

Dubai Marina is the sought-after neighbourhood in Dubai, and is famous for its luxurious lifestyle, entertainment options, shopping malls and luxury skyscrapers.



