Plateau South: Women, Youth Groups Pass Vote Of Confidence On Senator Daduut

Women and Youth groups in Plateau South Senatorial zone on Tuesday extolled the leadership virtues of their Senator ,Professor Nora Ladi Dadu’ut for her support to them since she got elected to the National Assembly .

They further passed a vote of confidence on Senator Daduut for her legislative prowess since she got elected about 19 months ago .

The group was reacting to a press release issued by a group operating under the aegis of Plateau South Youths United For

Democracy and Development which threatened to initiate the recall of Senator Prof Nora Ladi Daduut for allegedly neglecting the people of the Senatorial district .

They also added that so far Daduut has

empowered over thousands of constituents who are now economically self reliant and would continue to do more before she leaves office in June 2023 .

“Within the short period of time in office as a senator, she has done well in terms of legislation and the provision of democratic dividends. ”

“Her most significant achievements is the fact that she has moved several motions in the areas of transportation, education and agriculture, and she is currently sponsoring a bill in the area of agricultural research in which has reached the second reading.

In the area of empowerment she has provided skill acquisition programs to youths and women, provision of farming inputs, training programs for youth and women, cash grants for small businesses for women and youths, as well as provision of laptops to youths in addition to this ,she has provided physical infrastructures across the six local government areas of her Senatorial district ,for example ,about 100 solar streets lights ,several boreholes ,classroom blocks ,motorised bore holes and several other items .

As a legislator, her duty is to make laws for good governance and she is doing excellently well .

She remains a faithful party member of APC and has contributed to the development of the party in the state ,she has never failed to support the party since she got elected and recently met with the state Party Executive members of the Southern Zone to discuss the way forward on the forthcoming general elections.

They further called on Dadu’ut not to be distracted but to continue to provide quality legislation to the good people of the Senatorial Zone .

The group in a statement signed by Juliana Nanjul their spokesperson ,and made available to newsmen in Jos, said ” we find the press release of the group as laughable calling for her recall as the handiwork of detractors stressing that we would use this opportunity to thank our senator for the good works she has been doing in our constituency since she got elected .”

The group Specifically commended Senator Daduut for her efforts at empowering women in the zone saying that she recently bagged the Nigerian Women Exemplary Leadership Award, Medal of Honour by the Nigerian women international Magazine.

Our Senator has offered quality legislation and has done well in empowering youths and women in her constituency and her projects are scattered all over the 6 local government councils of the zone .

The statement reads that Daduut is a Politician that has the interest of the people of her zone ,Plateau and Nigeria at heart .

They lauded the Senator for her courage, patriotism and commitment to nation building as well as her quest to better the wellbeing of women and youths in her consistency .

The statement further reads that “We have noticed your quest to improve the standard of living of women and the aged in the society .”

“Prof Nora who is the first female Senator from Plateau state has so far proven that she is delivering her campaign promises .”

” We are confident that you would work for the betterment of our Senatorial zone , Plateau and Nigeria in General .”

“We call on our Senator not to be distracted,but to continue to do your good works ,we the women of the zone are behind you ,they added

They called on people of the zone to rally round Prof Nora and ensure that she continues her good works .

On the flooding in Quanpan and other parts of the Southern Zone ,the group added that Senator Daduut is working to ensure that agencies saddled with the responsibility of providing succour to affected communities in the district is contacted in order to alleviate the sufferings of the people of communities affected ,she is also working with security operatives and traditional rulers to tackle insecurity in the district .

In a related development , another Youth group operating under the aegis of inspired Southern Zone Youths lauded Professor Nora Daduut for the good works she is doing in her district .

They further said that the Senator has done well and that those calling for her recall are ignorant of what she has been doing in the Zone and still doing .

The group in a statement signed by Miss Angela Barde disclosed that Prof Nora is synonymous with excellence, “she is not only a hard worker but a master planner ..

The group further drummed support for the Senatorial bid of Governor Simon Lalong of the All Progressives Congress APC saying that Senator Daduut is fully behind the aspiration.

