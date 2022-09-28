Police Arrest Traffic Robbers On Ikorodu Road

Operatives of Ketu Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested three members of a traffic robbery gang notorious for dispossessing motorists of their belongings at Ile-Iwe/Kosofe, Ikorodu Road, in Ketu area of the State.

The suspects namely Segun Olaiya ‘m’ aged 20, Ayinde Waris ‘m’ aged 19 and Bashiru Mohammed aged 28 were arrested on Monday, September 26, 2022 at about 1900hrs while attacking some motorists by policemen on covert operation in the area.

The suspects are currently assisting the police in an ongoing investigation to arrest other members of their gang. Suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, has directed that efforts be sustained across the state towards ensuring that all miscreants are apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the law.

SP BENJAMIN HUNDEYIN, anipr, mipra

Police Public Relations Officer,

Lagos State Command,

Ikeja.

September 28, 2022.



