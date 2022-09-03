Police Boss Warns Officers Against Checking People’s Phones, Taking Them To ATM

A Police boss was seen in a video warning policemen against checking people’s phones and taking people to ATM to illegally withdraw money.

You must not be caught checking people’s phones or caught taking people to ATM machines and POS machines, you will be dealt with decisively….



Watch the video here

https://twitter.com/khanofkhans11_/status/1555496114706677760?t=cG58_LYZIJogGedxWEtmCQ&s=08

Omo. When you reason about Nigerian police you begin to ask yourself “are these not humans”? Why don’t they hear word FGS. Don’t be surprised even these ones on this video will go out nd do whatever they like in the street after this warning frm their Oga.



https://twitter.com/TheHeadboyy/status/1555248505291169793?s=20&t=RZTXvTMDwIu8-Uqn6UkxCA

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related