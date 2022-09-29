Police Officer Accused Of Getting Drunk While On Duty (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cYAGoGCBtyw

A video of a police officer who was accused of being drunk while on duty has been shared online, IGBERETV reports.

In the video, the officer who was clad in his uniform could be seen fumbling and muttering some words.

The person who recorded the video said the officer was high on local alcoholic drink popularly known as ”Ogogoro.” He however did not state where and when this happened.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjFHaTQglX_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

