Police Parade Notorious Kidnapper, John Ewa, Three Others In Yenagoa

Notorious Kidnapper John Ewa, aka John Lion arrested in Abuja and responsible for high-profile kidnappings in Bayelsa State is currently been paraded alongside three members of his gang by the police at the Police Officers Mess, Yenagoa Bayelsa State.

PRESS BRIEFING OF THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, BAYELSA STATE COMMAND, CP BEN NOBOLISA OKOLO fdc, HELD ON MONDAY 26TH SEPTEMBER 2022 AT THE STATE HEADQUARTERS, YENAGOA.

Gentlemen of the Press

I warmly welcome you to this press briefing and parade of suspects to showcase our modest achievements in fighting crime in Bayelsa State.

In recent times the Command was confronted with reported cases of kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism. I re-jig the security strategy with a special focus on tackling kidnapping and armed robbery. The strategy has paid off with the recent arrest of members of a notorious kidnapping gang by operatives of Operation Restore Peace. This gang has been responsible for over ten (10) high profile kidnapping in the State over a period of seven (7) years.

KIDNAPPING

On 8th December, 2020 one Akeeb Oladele Olushola ‘m’ 48 years, a Manager of a new generation Bank was kidnap at his residence at Old Commissioners Quarters Opolo, he was released on the 12th December after paying a ransom of Eighty (N80) Million Naira.

Similarly, Danjuma Omeje 41 years, a Manager of a new generation Bank in Yenagoa was kidnap at his residence at Okaka, Yenagoa, on 30th July 2022, he was released on 14th July 2022 after paying a ransom of 60 million naira. Thirty (N30) Million Naira cash and US Dollar equivalent of Thirty (N30) Million Naira.

Operatives of Operation Restore Peace through painstaking investigation arrested the following suspects;

1. Emmanuel Charles Angase ‘m’ 37 years, a native of Azuzuama Community, Southern Ijaw LGA, the leader of the kidnapping gang. He operates a kidnapping camp at Sunikiri creek near Oluasiri in Nembe Local Government Area with his second in command one Gbalipre Gamage now at large. Police operatives recovered a brand new Toyota Avalon he bought for his wife with the proceed of ransom he collected.

The gang leader Emmanuel Charles Angase has confessed that on 30th June 2022 at about 06:00 hours, himself, John Ewa and others at large accosted Danjuma Omeje at the entrance of his house at Okaka, kidnap him and fled in a Blue Toyota Corolla Car with REG NO KJA 225 AY.

They took the victim to his camp at Sunikiri Oluasiri, and release him on 14th July 2022 after collecting Sixty 60 million ransom. The suspect also confessed to the kidnap of Akeeb Oladele Olusola a banker and Nancy Keme Dickson, who was kidnap on 26th December 2015. He also confessed to the kidnap of Chinonso Eze and other Igbo Business men.

2. John Ikechukwu Ewa ‘m’ 30 years aka John Lion, a native of Eruan Community in Boki LGA, Cross River State, known for flamboyant lifestyle on Social Media, a former cleaner with a new generation Bank, confessed to have collected Ten (10) Thousand US Dollars from the ransom collected in the kidnap of Danjuma Omeje.

3. Innocent Kingsley ‘m’ 31 years, a native of Egbu Community Itche LGA, Rivers State. The owner of a Blue Toyota Corolla Car with REG NO KJA 225 AY and one Timi Werikumo ‘m’ 21 years, a native of Azuzuama Community Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State.

All the suspects will be charge to court at the conclusion of the investigation.

The Bayelsa State Police Command under my watch has firmly resolved to make the State uncomfortable for criminals. Our Officers are determined more than ever to rid the State of criminals’ elements and to ensure our communities are safer for businesses and economic activities to thrive.

