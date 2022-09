A Group of policemen in Rivers State joined one of their member to deliver a wheelchair to a crippled boy at Omerelu Community in Rivers State to enable him to follow other children to school.

The name of the police officer is Christopher attached to the Octopus strike force unit in ikwerre local government.

