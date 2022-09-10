Politicians Can Win Elections Without Exaggerating Nigeria’s Problems – Fashola

Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, says politicians can win elections without “exaggerating” the nation’s problems.

Fashola said this on Thursday while delivering a keynote address at TheNiche annual lecture, with the theme ‘2023 Elections and the Future of Nigeria’s Democracy’ in Lagos. The minister said rather than exploit the country’s challenges, politicians can highlight its prospects.

“We can win elections without exaggerating our problems. We can do so by offering credible service and well thought out solutions,”

We can win elections without disrobing our country before the global community. We can do so by valorising Nigeria’s possibilities and not by widening her fault lines

“Elections and democracy must represent for us, a feast of ideas and choices that bring out the best of us and the best of our country.”

Speaking further, he said Nigerians should focus on how democracy can make lives better. Given that we are 20 days to the formal commencement of campaigns for the 2023 general election, the 2022 annual lecture coming 170 days to the first of the elections in February 2023 provided a potential platform for many possibilities,” he said.

“Democracy does not guarantee that the leader or those leaders will deliver or indeed are able to deliver on what we want.

“Put conversely, what really is it that we expect from those we elect and what do they promise to do before we vote, and what have they done for us? Did we vote for, or did we collect tricycles, sewing machines, generators, etc. from them?

“If we did, can we legitimately expect that the budget from which these things were procured will also provide healthcare, drugs and diagnostic equipment in our health facilities?”

