Pop Legend, Madonna, Hugs Rema. Calls Him A Great Performer Backstage (Photo)

Nigerian singer Rema is captured backstage with American pop legend, Madonna as the two share a hug before Madonna goes on to commend him on his show, calling him a great performer.
