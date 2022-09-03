Pop Legend, Madonna, Hugs Rema. Calls Him A Great Performer Backstage (Photo)

Nigerian singer Rema is captured backstage with American pop legend, Madonna as the two share a hug before Madonna goes on to commend him on his show, calling him a great performer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOihtiG_Iv4

