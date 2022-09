https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imQ_ht2U030

Popular Nigerian singer Portable has taken to his Instagram handle to mourn the late Queen of England, Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday, IGBERETV reports.

Portable shared a video of a song of tribute he sang to the late Queen. He captioned the video;

“R.I.P to Queen Elizabeth II (Iya charle)”



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiRex9rspnU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

