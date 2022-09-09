Pregnant Woman Asks Guests Without Gifts To Leave Her Baby Shower

A pregnant woman asked all guest without gifts for her family to exit the hall and leave her baby shower.

The woman who snatched the microphone from her husband claimed many of the guests did not present gifts to them when she got married. She accused them of not being supportive by coming to the baby shower to repeat the same act.

An unidentified woman standing beside the couple tried to douse the situation by suggesting it was baby hormones at work, but the pregnant woman refuted the claim. She insisted that she was in the right frame of mind, and guests without gifts should leave

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XOEKSKMFORg

