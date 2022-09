President Muhammadu Buhari Commissions Body of Benchers Complex in Abuja on 29th Sep 2022

President Buhari with Chairman Body of Benchers Chief Wole Olanipekun and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike during the commissioning of Body of Benchers Complex in Abuja on 29th Sep 2022

President Buhari with Chairman Body of Benchers Chief Wole Olanipekun and Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Olukayode Ariwoola during the commissioning of Body of Benchers Complex in Abuja on 29th Sep 2022

