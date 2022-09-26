President Buhari Arrives Abuja After Attending 77th UNGA (Pictures)

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives Abuja after his Participation at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on 26th Sep 2022

President Buhari with Officials of the Nigerian Mission to the United Nations shortly before his departure for Abuja after his Participation at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on 26th Sep 2022

The presidential Jet NAF N2FA Nigeria Air force 1 converying the President and members of his entourage landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 03:55am midnight.

The president was received by other top government officials and proceeded to the Villa at 6AM.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0es21sivmxtznT45Rd3wESGWDJGxtb79KXth2iYYptuRNpW5w6YVTUoerioQkZvyCl&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa

Share this: Print