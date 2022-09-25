President Buhari Attends EFCC-NEPAD Program In New York Photos

President Muhammadu Buhari attends EFCC-NEPAD Programme on Combating Illicit Financial Flows and Securing Asset Return for Sustainable Development in New York on 23rd Sep 2022

President Buhari with L-R: Borno State Governor Prof Babagana Zulum, CEO African Union Development Agency South Africa, H.E Madam Nardos Bekele-Thomas, EFCC Chairman Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chief of Staff Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, CEO AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria Princess Gloria Akobundu and Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen during the EFCC-NEPAD Programme on Combating Illicit Financial Flows and Securing Asset Return for Sustainable Development in New York on 23rd Sep 2022



