President Buhari Commissions New Naval Sports Complex In Lagos (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari Commissions New Naval Sports Complex and declares Open 12th Nigerian Navy Games in Lagos on 8th Sep 2022

President Buhari with Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo as he arrives for the commissioning of the New Naval Sports Complex and opening of the 12th Nigerian Navy Games in Lagos on 8th Sep 2022

President Buhari with Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo and Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwoolu as he presents Games Touch to Petty Officer Dikiyai S during the opening of the 12th Nigerian Navy Games in Lagos on 8th Sep 2022

President Buhari with L-R: Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. LEO Irabor, Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, Minister of Defence Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi and Chairman Senate Committee on Navy Senator George Thompson Sekibo shortly after the opening of the 12th Nigerian Navy Games in Lagos on 8th Sep 2022

President Buhari with Former Chiefs of Naval Staff Jubrilla Ayinla, Akintunde Aduwo and Ibok Ekwe Ibas shortly after the opening of the 12th Nigerian Navy Games in Lagos on 8th Sep 2022



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid08oMq1X7mJb8NCEra1ACGXsfY4Fp6QenkmuhwVdPQVXkooqHEvcLgFoUGJS1AMNdUl&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa

