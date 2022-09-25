President Buhari Holds Bilateral Meetings With President Of Exxon Mobil

President Muhammadu Buhari holds Bilateral Meeting with President Upstream of Exxon Mobil Liam Mallon in New York on 24th Sep 2022
President Buhari with President of Exxon Mobil on Upstream Oil and Gas Mr. Liam Mallon and Executive Director Mobil Nigeria Adesuwa Dozie shortly after a Bilateral Meeting with President of Exxon Mobil on Upstream in New York on 24th Sep 2022
