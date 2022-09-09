PRESIDENT BUHARI RETURNS TO ABUJA AFTER COMMISSIONING PROJECTS IN LAGOS
The presidential Jet NAF N2FA Nigeria Air force 1 converying the President his aides and members of his entourage landed at the palladium of Aso Rock at about 05:20 PM The president was received by other top government officials.
While in Lagos, President Muhammadu Buhari Commissioned New Naval Sports Complex and declares Open 12th Nigerian Navy Games in Lagos.
