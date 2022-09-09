Presidential Aide Backing Atiku, PDP, Ayu – Wike

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has alleged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar are arrogant because someone in the presidency is backing them.

Wike said the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, had refused to honour his promise to resign and yield his position to the South because he was banking on the presidential backing.

But the Governor reminded them the same forces at the Presidency promised someone the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but failed to deliver it.

The Governor said in due time he would reveal the identity of the person at the Presidency backing Atiku and the PDP.



https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-presidential-aide-backing-atiku-pdp-wike-alleges/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1662647300

