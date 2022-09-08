Prince Charles Pays Tribute To Mother, Becomes King

Prince Charles mourns mother, becomes King

BUCKINGHAM PALACE

A STATEMENT FROM HIS MAJESTY THE KING AT THE TIME OF THE OUEEN’S DEATH

The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was no widely held.

Thursday, 8th September 2022

https://twitter.com/RoyalFamily/status/1567936934290329608?t=CtBDlrrco6bidhleDXQizA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related