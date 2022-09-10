President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, pays condolence visit to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, following the death of the British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, on Saturday, 10th September, 2022 in Abuja.
SOURCE
Queen Elizabeth II: Boss Mustapha Pays Condolence Visit To UK High Commission (Pics)
President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, pays condolence visit to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, following the death of the British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, on Saturday, 10th September, 2022 in Abuja.