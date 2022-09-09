Queen Elizabeth II: Premier League Games Postponed This Weekend

Premier League games are to be postponed this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Queen on Thursday.

Later that evening, the EFL announced that fixtures that were scheduled to be played Friday had been postponed.

Burnley and Norwich were due to face each other in the Championship, while Tranmere Rovers and Stockport County had a League Two match scheduled. These matches are no longer taking place today.

In their statement, the EFL added that a decision on whether the weekend’s games will go ahead has yet to be made.

An EFL statement on Thursday evening read: “As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II earlier today, the EFL has confirmed that its fixtures scheduled for tomorrow evening (Friday 9 September) — Burnley v Norwich City and Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County — have been postponed.

“A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning. ”

The Northern Irish FA have announced that this weekend’s fixtures in the country have been postponed.



https://theathletic.com/3579551/2022/09/09/premier-league-efl-fixtures-postponed/?source=twitteruk

