Queen Elizabeth II: World Leaders Pay Tribute To UK’s Longest-Serving Monarch

We are all devastated by the news we have just heard from Balmoral.

The death of Her Majesty The Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world. Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built.

Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her.

We are now a modern, thriving, dynamic nation. With the King’s family, we mourn the loss of his mother.

UK Prime Minister, Elizabeth Truss

It’s with great #sadness that I’ve learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was not only popular #monarch, but an extraordinary public servant, role model and symbol of stability&continuity. My deepest #condolences to @RoyalFamily, @trusslizz & people of the UK

Eduard Heger Prime Minister of Slovak Rep

My deepest condolences to the Royal Family, people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



Sanna Mirella Marin (Prime Minister of Finland)

Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, people & government of the UK.



Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (Prime Minister, Islamic Republic of Pakistan)

Queen Elizabeth has been a key figure in world history over the last seventy years. She represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with poise, wisdom and respect for the institutions and for democracy. She was the most beloved symbol of her country and garnered respect, affection and fondness all over the world. She ensured stability in times of crisis and kept the value of tradition alive in a society undergoing continuous and profound change.

Our heartfelt condolences go to the Royal Family and the governments and all citizens of the United Kingdom and the countries of the Commonwealth.



Mario Draghi (Office of the Italian Prime Minister)

We mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a role model and inspiration for millions, also here in Germany. Her commitment to German-British reconciliation after the horrors of World War II will remain unforgotten. She will be missed, not least her wonderful humour.



Olaf Scholz (German Chancellor)

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.



Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron (French President)

On behalf of the Government and people of Israel, I send my condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service.

May her memory be for a blessing.

Yair Lapid (Prime Minister, State of Israel)

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture.

Narendra Modi (India Prime Minister)

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.

As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time.



Justin Trudeau (Canada Prime Minister)

I would like to express my sorrow at the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

For as long as most of us have been alive, she has been a cherished representative and symbol for United Kingdom and the head of state for the many countries of the Commonwealth.

My thoughts today are naturally with the Queen’s family and the British people, but her passing is a loss for us all.



Eva Magdalena Andersson (Prime Minister of Sweden)

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.



Volodymyr Zelenskiy (President of Ukraine)

On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend deepest condolences to the new British monarch, King Charles III, the @RoyalFamily, the Prime Minister, and the Government and people of Great Britain on the death, today, of HM Queen Elizabeth II

May God bless her soul and give her peaceful rest in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (President of Ghana)

My condolences to the entire Royal Family, the government and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

A figure of global significance, witness and author of British and European history.



Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón (Prime Minister of Spain)

Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The Queen’s commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world.

President Ramaphosa says that South Africa’s thoughts and prayers are with The Royal Family, the Government and people of the United Kingdom as they mourn their immense loss.



Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa (President of South Africa)

In this moment of sorrow at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we recall her 70 years of stewardship of the Commonwealth of Nations. The modern Commonwealth is her legacy.

I extend my deepest condolences to His Majesty the King, Her Majesty the Queen Consort, and the entire Royal Family, as well as the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Paul Kagame (President of Rwanda)

Belgium sends its condolences to the British @RoyalFamily and to the British people. May HRH Queen Elizabeth II Rest In Peace. For over 70 years, she was a beacon of stability and dignity for the British people.



Alexander de Croo (Prime Minister of Belgium)

To His Majesty, King Charles III

The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty.

For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage.

I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss.

I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain.

Sincerely, Vladimir Putin.

