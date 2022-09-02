Rapper, Ice Prince Arrested For Abducting And Assaulting A Police Officer

Nigerian musician and rapper Ice Prince,was at the early hours of this morning arrested in Lagos for Assaulting Police Officer who flagged him down for a routine stop and search.

According to the spokesperson of Lagos State Police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said that Ice Prince Zamani was seen driving without a number plate and was flagged down by police officers. In the attempt to take him to police station which he had earlier agreed on, he thereafter abducted and assaulted the police officer in his car and threatened to throw him inside the river.

The police spokesperson finally Revealed that he has arrested and will arraigned this today. He also shared on his Twitter page, clauses in police act prohibiting assault of police officers or wilful resist of arrest by suspects or any other person.

At 3am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today.

https://twitter.com/BenHundeyin/status/1565593518952816640?t=wgJqoM0fk3-YLUSnK7Vopw&s=19

