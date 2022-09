UCL: Liepzig suffered a 1-4 home loss to Shakhtar Donetsk yesterday.

RB Leipzig have parted company with Domenico Tedesco with immediate effect. Assistant coaches Andreas Hinkel and Max Urwantschky have also left the club. RB Leipzig will announce his successor in due course.



https://www.facebook.com/141767849201408/posts/pfbid038GER6qwUBH5MCVAjR5cWVEtGS1cq3mEdiazmrFZAXBPJmcBqXK7Ny9pnVjAG9KQzl/

Marco Rose likely to replace him.

