REACTIONS TRAIL TINUBU/SHETTIMA NAIRAXI TRANSIT CARD INITIATIVE

Supporters of various political parties in Nigeria have reacted to the recently launched Tinubu-Shettima NAIRAXI Transit Card Initiative, which was introduced to tame the high cost of road transportation in the country. The Tinubu/Shetima-NAIRAXI Transit Card initiative is currently assisting alot of Nigerians through free and subsidized transportation cost, although attracting several criticisms from Nigerians and majorly supporters of Labour Party, Peoples Democratic Party and other political parties on the social media.

While observing the comment session, several twitter users including David Hundeyin’s tweet was noticed. Some tweets include @sunday_phemy’s tweet, which reads “this is a taste of how governance will be simplified under BAT. They are busy cooking their lies and insults while Tinubu is busy strategizing on how he will govern well”

Another @Bode Maxwell tweets,”These people are just bringing the bird out of their pockets. By the time they are done you’ll realize there was never a contest in the first place. May Tinubu/Shettima succeed”

@Shewn also tweeted “We will enjoy and still vote them. If a presidential ticket can come up with this innovative idea for their campaign then I am sure they have more to offer than the normal politicians who eat roasted corn on the street with d masses”.

@Chlorpheniramine, who shared different viewed explained that Tinubu and Shettima has introduced NAIRAXI Transit Card aimed at providing free transport for Nigerians. Another tweet reads “Why now? This man is desperate. He can gift every Nigerian a brand new car just to get to Aso rock & gain billion fold when he gets there. Let’s resist him. He doesn’t mean well”.

David Hundeyin who is a renowned Twitter handler had also criticised the initiative stating that it is an initiative targeted at vote buying during the coming presidential polls. However, Otegbeye Bankole tweet explained that “it will be more productive to battle with social intervention ideas. Once again, I do not consider BAT Nairaxi idea as vote buying as my good comrades like @davidhundeyin may; instead I congratulate BAT for the noble step but impractical step”.

Ethelpaul, who also shared different view on the initiative noted that there is nothing like vote buying here. This is election period and they have come up with a nice plan to get votes it is left for us to campaign hard and Bring a good plan too.Not always crying. LP is now bigger than always crying on everything APC or PDP do.

“Wow, this is commendable. Although some blind folks will not see this as good development….but as always Egbon..Aye o f’eni f’oro àfi Ori ení… The election period is always guiding, don’t lose guard at all”, reads @Okeanthonyolaide said.

The original DAN-AREWA’s tweet reads” Pls we need such improvements in kano those who are responsible in executing it should do it pls as soon as possible considering the situation of Kano State tricycle where banned/no more okada immediately when it’s exactly 10pm thanks.”

Irefin Adewale also noted that this is good but we need to see the sustainability strategies. It must go beyond campaign. APC positive, progressive CHANGE. This and many more are the reactions of Nigerians noticed on the social media on the self sustaining program of Tinubu/Shettima Nairaxi Transit Card Initiative.

