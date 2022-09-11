Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over the nomination of 14 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

The lawyer noted that the appointment of the chairman and members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was not in strict compliance with the provisions of Section 154(3) of the Nigeria Constitution, 1999.

Media trial won’t force Buhari to withdraw nomination of controversial RECs – FG2023: TMG, Yiaga Africa, others reject appointment of politicians as REC, INEC commissioners

Falana said the president made the appointments without consulting with the Council of State, as was previously, before submitting the names of nominees to the Senate for confirmation in line with Section 154(1) of the Constitution.

He said the nomination had also been challenged on the ground of being card-carrying members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He added that at least two other nominees are alleged to be under investigation for serious electoral malpractice.

“Instead of subjecting the nominees to integrity test the federal government has dismissed such grave allegations with a wave of the hand,” he said.

Citing the judgement of a Federal High Court in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/ 2021, he said the nominations did not comply with the 35 percent affirmative action for women and Section 287 of the Constitution.

https://dailytrust.com/recs-nomination-buhari-breached-constitutional-provisions-falana

