Regina Daniels Counts Her Blessings As She Shows Off Her Sons (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has shown off her beautiful children while counting her blessings, IGBERETV reports.

In the photos shared on her Instagram handle, the mother of two is seen cradling her newborn son, Khalifa, while her older son, Munir leaned on her as they rock matching outfit. Regina stressed that her boys are her biggest flex, and that if she wants to count her blessings, she would count her sons twice.

“REGAL . BLESSED. DIVINE When I count my blessings, I count my Boys twice #mybiggestflex,” she wrote.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch2KeV_j1Gf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related