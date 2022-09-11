Reno Omokri Urges Peter Obi’s Supporters To Defy IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order

Now that IPOB has declared this Tuesday a sit at home day throughout the SE, it would be good for Peter Obi and his Obidients to stage a two million man match in every SE state, to demonstrate that they are not afraid of IPOB, and that they believe in one Nigeria!

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1568651717893361664?t=IMiEm5a1aLcXYoPujjxhuA&s=19

Every day, Obidients organise one thing or the other. If Tuesday, September 13, 2022 passes and Peter Obi and Obidients refuse to hold any event in the Southeast in defiance of IPOB’s sit at home order, then the rest of Nigeria will know where their allegiances are

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1568694705113956353?t=IMiEm5a1aLcXYoPujjxhuA&s=19

