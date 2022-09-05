Rev. Esther Ajayi Praises MC Oluomo, Leads Him To Greet Obasanjo, Ooni And Others

Here is the moment Esther Ajayi praised Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo for his support to her ministry as she celebrates one year anniversary of Love Of Christ church in Lagos
She said some people accuse him of being a tout, killer and more yet he is the one that supports her church while those making accusations have nothing in their account balance.
According to her, he joins her prayer sessions diligently and gave 4 cows and several millions to the anniversary celebration while Christians and members hold back their money.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pkxaUDnSBiE

