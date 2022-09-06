Reverse Cattle Movement Ban, Miyetti Allah Begs Soludo

Members of the South-East zone of the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, have appealed to the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, not to enforce the ban on the movement of cattle on foot in the state.

The group said if the ban is enforced, it would affect their source of income and survival in the state.

Soludo, had during a meeting with the group at the Government House in Awka, some weeks ago, restated the state government’s resolve towards the enforcement of the ban, adding that the enforcement will begin in September.

The governor reminded the group that the move was in compliance with the 2021 anti-open grazing law of the state, which he said, had been in existence a year ago.

According to him, “Now that we have a law banning open grazing, the law enforcement agents have been directed to implement it.”

The immediate past governor of the state, Willie Obiano, had assented to the Cattle and Other Livestock Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill of Anambra State in 2021 but failed to enforce the ban.

But while reacting to the development during their meeting in Awka, on Monday, the leader of the Miyetti Allah, Gidado Siddiki, appealed to Soludo to suspend the implementation at the moment to enable them to educate and sensitise their members.

Siddiki said majority of its members would be thrown into confusion as they do not know of any business to do other than rearing cattle.

He said, “Majority of us (Fulanis), do not know any business more than the rearing of cattle. Some of us were born and bred in this rearing of cattle business here in Anambra State. We have no other place to go.

“The herders are aware that the state government has commenced a massive tree planting exercise in the 181 communities of the state as part of measures to control the spread of gully erosion in the state, and as law-abiding citizens, we have cautioned all our members and equally urged them to protect the trees in their various host communities.

“Our members have remained committed to the peaceful coexistence with their host communities in the state and the South-East geopolitical zone at large.

“We, therefore, call on concern stakeholders, including the media to help us beg the governor, if possible, to reverse his decision on the banned.”

