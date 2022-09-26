RMD Finally Meets His Internet Twin, Nebs Jay And Daughter (Pics)

Actor Richard Mofe Damijo finally meets his Internet lookalike twin, Nebs Jay who has been winning the hearts of many fans especially the ladies, with his dance moves online. The actor shared how they connected on Nebs birthday and also mentioned that both of them could be sharing a routine dance video soon.

Finally got the privilege to meet my internet twin & his family yesterday for his birthday but the star of the night was his 5 years old daughter , Daniella. Nebs says we should burst a move some time , should we ?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5nHyNZcHPI

