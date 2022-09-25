Ronaldo Suffers Horror Injury In Portugal’s Thrashing Of Czech Republic

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo was left covered in blood after a nasty collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik on Saturday night.

The Manchester United forward went down in a heap after the mid-air collision in the 13th minute of the Nations League clash.

He was left bloodied, bruised and dazed on the turf.

Ronaldo required medical treatment on the pitch but later returned with a bandage on his nose.

And he was soon back in the thick of the action by conceding a penalty for a handball, although Patrik Schick missed from the spot.

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot bagged a brace either side of a Bruno Fernandes strike.

Ronaldo’s flick on from a corner was prodded home by Liverpool’s Diogo Jota for the fourth late on.

The 2019 winners took full advantage of Spain’s loss to Switzerland to move two points clear at the top of Group A2.

Portugal must avoid defeat in their final group match against Spain on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals.

• Diogo Dalot — 2 goals

• Bruno Fernandes — 1 goal, 1 assist

• Cristiano Ronaldo — 1 great assist despite the serious injury

Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11246903/Man-United-star-Cristiano-Ronaldo-suffers-HORROR-injury-Portugals-thrashing-Czech-Republic.html

