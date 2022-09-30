Royal Mint Unveils Image Of First King Charles Coin Following Queen’s Death

King Charles III’s image on coins has been revealed for the first time.

The 50p coin is the first piece of new money that features the new monarch and will begin circulating in December.

The King’s portrait will first begin appearing on a special £5 Crown as well as on 50p coins that commemorate the Queen, MyLondon reports.

Nicola Howell, chief commercial officer at the Royal Mint said: “We expect customers will start to be able to receive the commemorative range from October and then we expect the 50p memorial circulating coin to be appearing in people’s change probably from December.”

Martin Jennings sculptured the King’s effigy which the Mint said has been personally approved by Charles.

Chris Barker from the Royal Mint Museum said: “Charles has followed that general tradition that we have in British coinage, going all the way back to Charles II actually, that the monarch faces in the opposite direction to their predecessor.”

He described the portrait as: “Dignified and graceful, which reflects his years of service”.

The Latin inscription surrounding the effigy reads: “• CHARLES III • D • G • REX • F • D • 5 POUNDS • 2022” which translates to: “King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith”.

Anne Jessopp, chief executive officer of the Royal Mint, said: “The Royal Mint has been trusted to make coins bearing the monarch’s effigy for over 1,100 years and we are proud to continue this tradition into the reign of King Charles III.

“Although technology has progressed, we continue to honour British craftsmanship passed down through the centuries.

“Our team of skilled modellers, tool makers and engravers will ensure that the King’s effigy will be faithfully replicated onto millions of coins.

“Her Late Majesty ruled with heart and devotion for 70 years, and this memorial collection commemorates her remarkable legacy as Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

“To ensure everyone can hold a piece of history in their hand, the 50p will also enter circulation in the UK.”

