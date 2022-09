In continuation of its routine convoy patrol of the metropolis as directed by the Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi is presently leading RRS team and Lagos Taskforce on convoy patrol of the city.

Law abiding citizens are encouraged to go about their lawful businesses.

https://twitter.com/rrslagos767/status/1575820709233917954?t=Z7D14HtX9AwkV-3Oar-Btg&s=19

