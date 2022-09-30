Sanwo-Olu Inspects Construction Of J. Randle Centre For Yoruba Culture & History

Yesterday, Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu inspected the ongoing construction of J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan. The place served as a hub for cultural tourism, recreation and entertainment. Reconstruction started in 2018.

Governor @jidesanwoolu has pledged to make the Centre a major reference point for Yoruba culture and Arts, The Board of trustees has already been setup as the completion of the reconstruction gets closer.

Governor @jidesanwoolu already disclosed that the State Govt was in discussion with arts and culture organisations including National Museum, British Museum & others on the availability of works documenting the rich history of Yoruba and their arts in the Centre.

Governor @jidesanwoolu says the building of the Centre also fits into the overall Global objective in Arts, Culture and Tourism. The 20-year Arts and Tourism Masterplan and the delivery of this Centre would help bring our strategy in making Lagos tourism destination in a reality.

The Board Members of this Center include private sector players, to provide a robust platform for engagement that would put the Centre on the world map.

