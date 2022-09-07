Sanwo-Olu Meets Media And Entertainment Investors In America (Pictures)

At an investment dinner in Washington DC, I met with investors in America and used the opportunity to tell them about Lagos as the destination for global businesses and new frontier for profitable business opportunities.

This meeting and brainstorming session with investors looking to invest in the media, entertainment, and creative sector at large, ended with positive outcomes and furthermore laid credence to our vision not only for the creative industry, but other sectors in Lagos state.



https://twitter.com/jidesanwoolu/status/1567149745482735624?t=6cB0nLskTH-wZgiDa3XSBA&s=19

