Sanwo-Olu Praises Organisers, Winners Of 15 Headies Awards

Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu at the 15th edition of the @The_Headies Awards held in Atlanta. Mr Governor assured the entertainment industry of continuous support and bigger opportunities for the Creative Industry as a whole.

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1566868751009587204?t=P-mv1PiU9P28Y_MTVaJwyA&s=19

In order to encourage and collaborate better with our entertainment industry, we were privileged to attend the just concluded 15th Headies Global Awards, in Atlanta.

I must say it was indeed one of the proudest moments of my life as a Nigerian who appreciates the hardwork all these entertainers put into their craft. I’m also glad to be associated with these bundles of talents.

The acceptance of our music and culture globally, is what makes us unique as Nigerians.

I would therefore congratulate the organizers of this prestigious awards, especially Ayo Animashaun for pulling such a feat.

Big congratulations to all the nominees and eventual winners of the awards in the different categories. You’re all winners, and we salute you all.

https://twitter.com/jidesanwoolu/status/1566852282481889283?t=P-mv1PiU9P28Y_MTVaJwyA&s=19

