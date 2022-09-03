‘Say No To Vote Buying, Kidnapping, Religious Intolerance’ (Pictures)

Twani Foundation Takes Project Peace Africa To Rural Communities, Set For Unveiling Oct 20

In an effort to advance unity and peaceful co-existence in Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation, Twani Foundation has commenced a peace advocacy tour starting from some rural communities in Abuja, Nasarawa and Niger states. Which will be taken nation after the unveil.

This is in preparation for the unveiling of Project Peace Africa slated to hold along with a world press conference on 20th October 2022.

It will take place at Congress Hall, Merit House, Maitama Abuja collaborating with the International Peace Commission, Institute for Peace & Conflict Resolution and Nigerian Youth Council.

It would round off with a cencert at Blake Excellent Resort in the Garki area of Abuja.in in evening

The goal of this exercise was to engage the general public particularly rural dwellers with light to the prevailing insecurity plaguing Nigeria and in the run-up to the general elections in 2023.

According to the foundation during a pre-unveiling rally, growth, progress and development can only take place in an atmosphere of peace, urging all Nigerians to shun hate and embrace love.

Project Peace Africa, PPA therefore seeks to create awareness on peace, especially among young people who constitute the larger population as well as the most volatile.

The founder of Twani Foundation, Angel Tiwani, popularly known as Arewa Princess therefore insists that as the 2023 general elections fast approach, there is the need to ensure a peaceful atmosphere for the conduct of the election.

“We need the young ones and the youths to stay away and against political violence, and any act capable of jeopardising or truncating the country’s peace.

“We want to use this opportunity to sensitise the young ones on the importance of peace. The truth is that in any society, the importance of peace cannot be under-estimated. That is why we have created the Project Peace Africa, she said at the flag off ceremony of the campaign in Abuja.

Volunteers at the campaign at the pre-unveiling rally in the three states were seen displaying various placards with inscriptions such “religious tolerance is achievable”, “ethnic tolerance is possible”, “say no to vote buying”, “say no to kidnapping”, “shun violence & embrace peace” and many more.

The theme of Project Peace Africa is, “Capture Nigeria Nationwide Peace Sensitisation

