Scarcity Of Teachers In Private Schools: What Is The Cause And The Way Forward?

Was in a Tricycle going home and observed that most Schools put a Vacancy for ‘Teachers Wanted’.

The driver now said ‘Na so so Teachers dis Schools dey find?

‘If dem dey see am, e for beta nah.The Guy next to me, said!

He now told us he is a Private school teacher for 5yrs and that these days, Graduates ARE NO LONGER INTERESTED in teaching jobs!

That they are all into Plumbing, Tailoring, Graphics designs, Online selling, Bitcoin trade, Yahoo, Hookups, etc.

SO, THE QUESTION IS

What is the cause of this?

If this Ugly trend continues, Who will Teach the New generation of Nigerian children

Or in 2035 or 2040, will Education in Nigeria be something, Dispensable or Optional

Pls move to FP.

