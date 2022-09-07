School Friends Who Travelled Abroad Share 4-Year Throwback Photo (Before & After)

Reactions As Secondary School Friends Who Travelled Abroad Together Shares 4 Years Throwback Photo

A group of friends has sparked reactions on social media with their before vs after photos following their relocation to a foreign country together.

A man with Twitter handle @Petersen_209 , who is among the four guys shared a throwback photo of all four in their secondary school uniform, and uploaded a picture of them abroad, posing the same way and staying in the same position.

It is interesting to note that the person who took on the role of the photographer also traveled with them. Though he did not show in any of the images, Peterson revealed that he was with them.

Atweep @nathan_oji said; I pray it’s the same person who took both pictures cos I want everyone to win.

@RitaG81780126: “May Jehovah protect you guys from any evil eyes; may any girl no come in between una; may any of una girlfriends not separate this friendship.”

@Petersen_209: “Better look for better people to walk with and engage in healthy competition, Bad company corrupt good manner.”

@IhejirikaG: “Why do I have this feeling that the picture from 2018 was shot in the University of Ibadan..CONGRATULATIONS.”

@jesseaaronzion: “The way small boys of nowadays grow very fast.. 2018 here see d huge diff.. Wow.. Me no chnge oo but bw the yrs I hav 3boys.”

@FWealth147: “Baba this una old age em, Where una Waka go ?What a faster transformation. Thank God say una get better update.”

@UjaOliver: “Great historical picture.This sort of throw- back picture is what makes good documentary.But I am sure in time all of you will have different opinions on this.”

