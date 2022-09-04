Scores Of Boko Haram Terrorists Drown After Military Bombardment In Borno

Over 70 suspected Boko Haram members drowned in a river following air bombardment by Operations Hadin Kai in Borno State, sources said.

It was gathered the Nigerian Army in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) had earlier killed over 20 members of Boko Haram insurgents in Sheruri village of Bama Local Government Area of Borno on Thursday.

Sources said that after the Sheruri attack, the escapees drowned in a river around Dipchari village of Bama LGA on Friday.

“The insurgents suffered heavy blows; they have lost more than 70 fighters around Dipchari village. Many are unaccounted for as we speak,” the security source said.

Another source familiar with the development told our correspondent on anonymity that following the incident, the insurgents were seen recovering scores of their dead bodies in the river.

“This morning around 8:30 am, they conducted a funeral for more than 50 of their fighters at Dipchari village and they continue with the search for the remaining terrorists.

“They recovered many dead bodies from the river but dozens of the fighters are still missing,” the source said.

There was no official statement from the military high command before filing this report but many locals in the area confirmed the development.

The military had recorded many successes recently in many parts of the country.

https://dailytrust.com/scores-of-b-haram-terrorists-drown-after-military-bombardment-in-borno

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related