Security: COAS Impressed With Ugwuanyi’s Cooperation With Nigerian Army

Security: COAS impressed with Gov. Ugwuanyi’s cooperation with Nigerian Army – New GOC

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has expressed profound appreciation to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his immense support and cooperation with the Nigerian Army in the effective discharge of its responsibilities in the state and beyond.

The COAS’s gratitude was conveyed to Gov. Ugwuanyi by the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Umar Musa, when he paid a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu, on Monday, to formally inform him of his assumption of duty in the state as the new GOC.

Maj. Gen. Musa said that the COAS is impressed with the way Gov. Ugwuanyi cooperates and supports the soldiers to discharge their duties in Enugu State.

The new GOC added that his predecessor, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja also briefed him on the level of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s support, cooperation and commitment to the Nigerian Army, stressing that the commendations were corroborated by the Garrison Commander, Brig. Gen. M.K Ibrahim.

Maj. Gen. Musa pointed out that Enugu is a peaceful state, and assured the governor that he is in the state to ensure that it remains peaceful and “that the entire Southeastern states are safe and peaceful.”

The new GOC, who stated that the 82 Division in Enugu comprises six states including Cross River, explained that the courtesy visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi was the first since he assumed duty before he embarks on a tour of other states.

Commending Gov. Ugwuanyi for his sustained hospitality, support and cooperation to the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Musa assured the governor that “it is my mandate to ensure that everywhere is peaceful and I will do my best to ensure that the Southeastern states particularly Enugu is peaceful.”

Welcoming the new GOC to Enugu State, Gov. Ugwuanyi reiterated his administration’s commitment to the security and welfare of the people as the primary purpose of government in line with the constitution of Nigeria.

Pointing out that when there is peace there is development, the governor maintained that he is interested in everything concerning the military and other security agencies.

He recognised the contributions of past GOCs he had worked with in Enugu as well as the professionalism being displayed by the Nigeria Army in the discharge of its duties and assured the new GOC of the cooperation and support of the state government, saying: “We are going to work together.”

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/09/coas-impressed-with-ugwuanyis-cooperation-with-army-new-goc/&ved=2ahUKEwjA4ciQhf_5AhWE76QKHZUsC5AQFnoECAcQAQ&usg=AOvVaw2–Qi158RxL2AuGIlTh9Up

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related