“See How Access Bank And The Court Helped Me To Recover My Money From A Fraudster!!!”

It happened in June this year, he deserted, tried calling him it was unreachable, His family and the police didn’t help either.

I got the idea of complaining to his bank, I went to his bank on August (Access bank) they asked me why I didn’t come all these while that he withdrew the last part of the money 4 days before I came!!! E pain me shaa o

The customer care directed me to court to get a court order to restrict the account, I went to court, got the court order(pics displayed) paid them 10% of the total money. The bank restricted his account.

Yesterday afternoon, I got a call to come over to the bank…the guy was trying to make a transfer but he couldn’t which warranted him to go to the bank…

The customer care told me he has 80% of the money in his account that with my consent, they’ll unfreeze it and pay me or I can wait till it’s complete and take all… they were certain because it’s a salary account… money must enter.

Though the guy pleaded with me to be paying 20k monthly buy omooorr I don’t think I’ll have such patience. The bank told him to be paying the 20k into his account till it completes.

so the ball is now in my court

All thanks to Access bank

