See How She Grilled Tilapia Fish, Plantain And Pepper Sauce (Photos, Video)

In this video, there’s an easy to follow steps on how to grill the yummiest Tilapia fish.

You will want to eat this on a daily basis. The Tilapia fish was garnished with pepper tomato sauce and fried plantains. It’s so delicious, do try this recipe out.

Ingredients:

Tilapia fish

Onions

Garlic

Ginger

Paprika peppers

Red bell peppers

Tomatoes

Seasoning

Salt

Curry leaves

Thyme leaves

Curry powder

Plantains

Vegetable oil

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-L74TwX8sY

Steps:

Season the Tilapia fish with seasoning powder and salt.

Apply the fish with onion, garlic, ginger, paprika and bell peppers.

Set aside in the fridge to marinate, the longer the better.

Put in the oven to grill for 20 minutes.

In a dry pan add in little vegetable oil.

Add in chopped onions.

Pour in blended tomatoes, peppers, garlic and ginger.

Fry for 5 minutes.

Add seasoning cube and salt.

Cut the plantain and season with salt.

Fry till golden brown.

Enjoy your meal.

Share this: Print