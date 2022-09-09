See How To Prepare Monitor Lizard/Alligator And Snake (Pictures)

Well, as the topic says this Is not a snake thread, so LALA back off!

But the procedures are almost the same thing as preparing Monitor Lizard/Aligator.

I am Corper currently serving in the Northern part of the country, I come from the West but I am liking it here already .

So yesterday as I was going out with two of my friends we saw a Fulani boy carrying a dead monitor Lizard (he killed it through the neck already) _ Attached below is a picture of the Meat. We asked him if it is for sale and he said yes, so after two mins of negotiations he agreed to sell it for us for 500 naira.

Well, I would gladly buy this for nothing less than 2k in lag.

