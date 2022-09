Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.

The below pictures are the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.

It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.



Source: INDEPENDENT

