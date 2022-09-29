“See The Food I Got For ₦900. No Meat Because It’s Too Costly”

Mehnn… See the food I just got for 900. Rice 650
Moimoi 250. I couldn’t bring myself to buy the meat at 400 cos it’s the size of 100 naira meat outside.

Naija which way? So annoying.

