“See The Food I Got For ₦900. No Meat Because It’s Too Costly”

Mehnn… See the food I just got for 900. Rice 650

Moimoi 250. I couldn’t bring myself to buy the meat at 400 cos it’s the size of 100 naira meat outside.

Naija which way? So annoying.

