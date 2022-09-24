‘See Why I Just Broke Up With My Girlfriend’ (Screenshot)

I decided to break up with my girlfriend because she has been too busy of recent.

Not too long ago she started working for a firm so it consumes most of her time she is always busy from Monday to Saturday which she closes late..

I have tried talking to her to make sure she doesn’t misses out her Sundays with me as is the only day we can be seeing in respect to her work but for 4 weeks(Sunday’s) she couldn’t meet up to come with excuses here and there

I’m so tired of the relationship as we hardly see so decided to cut it off

What do y’all think I’m i right in doing so?

